Gogglebox’s Shirley And Dave Share Family Christmas Pub Dinner Pic

Channel 4/@DaveAndShirley/Twitter

Beloved Welsh Gogglebox stars Shirley and Dave gave fans a better insight into their family life with a photo taken during their Christmas dinner.

Shirley and Dave Griffiths joined the popular Channel 4 show in 2015, and have been making viewers laugh ever since with their comments and thoughts about events unfolding on TV.

Though they were only introduced to the public a few years ago, the couple have been together for more than 40 years and together share two grown-up children, Simon and Gemma.

The children do not feature alongside their parents on Gogglebox, but they sometimes make appearances on Shirley and Dave’s social media pages, as was the case on December 25.

A post shared on both Twitter and Instagram showed the two parents sat around a table in what appeared to be a pub, with Christmas crackers and paper hats strewn on the table indicating the family had been getting in the festive spirit.

Alongside the post, they wrote: ‘Merry Christmas to one and all from the griffiths clan, love dave and shirley xxx #Gogglebox #festiveseason’.

The image featured Dave, Shirley, Simon and Gemma as well as Gemma’s husband, Alex, and grandson Elliot.

Many Gogglebox fans responded to the image to share their own Christmas wishes, though some longtime viewers used the photo as an opportunity to mock Shirley, who has previously admitted to taking her own gravy granules to the pub when she goes for a meal.

One person wrote ‘Merry Christmas. Did you take your own gravy Shirley?’, while another joked: ‘Has Shirl brought her own gravy?.. Merry Christmas xx’

The family is thought to have spent the festive season in Caerphilly, South Wales, where Dave and Shirley live.