Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb Confirms His Future On Show In Latest Instagram Post
Googlebox star Stephen Webb took to Instagram recently to make another announcement about the popular show.
After fan favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley confirmed series 19 of the Channel 4 hit had come to an end, fans have been waiting eagerly for the series to return.
In a post shared by Webb on Boxing Day, the popular personality had a surprise for fans.
The post was captioned:
Gogglebox Festive Special will air 2nd January at 9pm on Channel 4 will feature Jamie: Together at Christmas, Love Actually, James Bond No Time to Die and more!
A festive gift to Gogglebox fans!
As you can imagine, fans were thrilled by the festive special, as well as the confirmation that Stephen and his husband Daniel will be back in the new year.
One user commented, ‘Can’t wait to see this, you guys are so funny’, another added, ‘We love you guys – we watch all the way from Los Angeles!’
However, this isn’t the only news about the series that was spilled this December.
As the show is supposedly set to return in February, after Lee Riley let the news slip in a video thanking fans for their support.
He said:
We just wanted to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. And we’d like to thank you for supporting us and all the lovely comments you send us each week.
Anyways, we’ll be back in February – bye!
Looks like we won’t have long to wait to see Webb, Riley or Newby back on our screens.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]