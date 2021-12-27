unilad
Advert

Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb Confirms His Future On Show In Latest Instagram Post

by : Shola Lee on : 27 Dec 2021 12:33
Gogglebox's Stephen Webb Confirms His Future On Show In Latest Instagram PostChannel 4/@stephengwebb1971/Instagram

Googlebox star Stephen Webb took to Instagram recently to make another announcement about the popular show.

After fan favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley confirmed series 19 of the Channel 4 hit had come to an end, fans have been waiting eagerly for the series to return.

Advert

In a post shared by Webb on Boxing Day, the popular personality had a surprise for fans.

The post was captioned:

Gogglebox Festive Special will air 2nd January at 9pm on Channel 4 will feature Jamie: Together at Christmas, Love Actually, James Bond No Time to Die and more!

A festive gift to Gogglebox fans!

Advert

As you can imagine, fans were thrilled by the festive special, as well as the confirmation that Stephen and his husband Daniel will be back in the new year.

One user commented, ‘Can’t wait to see this, you guys are so funny’, another added, ‘We love you guys – we watch all the way from Los Angeles!’

However, this isn’t the only news about the series that was spilled this December.

Advert

As the show is supposedly set to return in February, after Lee Riley let the news slip in a video thanking fans for their support.

He said:

We just wanted to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. And we’d like to thank you for supporting us and all the lovely comments you send us each week.

Anyways, we’ll be back in February – bye!

Looks like we won’t have long to wait to see Webb, Riley or Newby back on our screens.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Dallas Buyers Club, Dies Aged 58
Film and TV

Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Dallas Buyers Club, Dies Aged 58

How To Celebrate Christmas With A Vegan
Featured

How To Celebrate Christmas With A Vegan

Billy Connolly Says Death Isn’t Anything To Be ‘Frightened Of’
Celebrity

Billy Connolly Says Death Isn’t Anything To Be ‘Frightened Of’

Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume
Film and TV

Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Channel 4, Gogglebox, Instagram, Now

Credits

Stephen Webb/Instagram and 1 other

  1. Stephen Webb/Instagram

    @stephengwebb1971

  2. The Sun

    BACK ON TV Gogglebox return date revealed as 26 February with fan favourites Sophie and Pete and Lee and Jenny confirmed

 