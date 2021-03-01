Golden Globes: Everything That Happened At Last Night’s Award Ceremony

Searchlight Pictures/Apple TV+/Amazon Studios

It was the 78th Golden Globe Awards last night. If you were sleeping or couldn’t catch it live, here’s everything you missed.

Ordinarily, hundreds of Hollywood’s elite film and television talent would congregate for a drunken night of speeches, laughs and probably some embarrassment along the way.

However, certain changes had to be made this year with the current pandemic. While Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted in-person, with a small audience attending, nominees joined the ceremony via video link.

Best Drama Film, the big award of the night, went to Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, beating The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Film in the musical/comedy category.

Zhao also won Best Director, beating Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, David Fincher for Mank, Regina King for One Night in Miami and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Sorkin won Best Screenplay.

In the acting categories, there some expected winners and surprises. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous win for his lead role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (his wife accepted the award on his behalf) while Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Actor in a musical/comedy for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

Andra Day won Best Actress in a drama film for The United States vs Billie Holiday, while Rosamund Pike won in the musical/comedy category for her performance in I Care A Lot.

In the supporting movie categories, Jodie Foster won for her role in The Mauritanian, while Daniel Kaluuya won for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Pixar’s Soul won Best Animated Film, beating Wolfwalkers, Onward, Over the Moon and The Croods: A New Age.

Pixar

In the music categories, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won Best Original Score for Soul, while Best Original Song went to Io Si Seen from The Life Ahead.

In the Best Film in a Foreign Language category, Minari beat Another Round, La Llorona, The Life Ahead and Two of Us.

In terms of television, The Queen’s Gambit saw two Golden Globes: one win for Best Limited Series, a second for Best Actress for lead star Anya Taylor-Joy. John Boyega picked up Best Supporting Actor in a limited series for his performance in Small Axe, more specifically Red, White and Blue.

Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a musical/comedy TV series, while Catherine O’Hara won Best Actress for Schitt’s Creek, which also won Best Comedy Series.

Elsewhere, it was The Crown‘s night, picking up Best Drama Series, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress for Emma Corrin and Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson. Mark Ruffalo picked up Best Supporting Actor for I Know This Much Is True.

Nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards will be announced on March 15, before the ceremony on April 25.