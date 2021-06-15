Gone Girl Actor Lisa Banes Dead At 65 Following Hit And Run

PA Images

Lisa Banes has died at the age of 65 following a hit and run with a scooter.

The incident took place on June 4, leaving Banes with a traumatic brain injury. Sadly, she died of her injuries yesterday, June 14.

The actor was known for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail.

Banes’ representative confirmed the news of her death yesterday. They said, ‘We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.’

PA Images

They continued, as per ET Online:

She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. […] We were blessed to have had her in our lives.

In the wake of the news of her passing, people have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Family Guy‘s Seth McFarlane wrote:

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…

Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule also wrote, ‘Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me through the hard times. She was so beloved by so many’.

Meanwhile, a fan of the late actor described Banes as ‘immensely talented’. They said, ‘Rest In Peace, Lisa Banes. Struck in a NYC intersection on June 4 by a scooter. On vacation in NY. She died today. Driver not caught. Scooters are a menace on humanity. I said what I said. She was an immensely talented Hollywood actress. What a waste, because of a scooter.’

Another person tweeted, ‘This is incredibly sad: a talented character actress, her life cut too short in the most damn senseless and needless manner. RIP Lisa Banes.’

According to the New York Post, at the time of the collision in New York, Banes was on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party.

The scooter that hit her was said to be red and black and was last seen going northbound on Amsterdam Avenue. As of yesterday, New York Police Department said no arrests had been made.

Featured Image Credits: PA Images