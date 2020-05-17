Goofy Isn’t Actually A Dog, Says Voice Actor

Goofy Walt Disney Productions

There are a surprising number of heated debates within the supposedly sparkly, friendly world of Disney fandom.

For example, should Scar or Ursula be crowned the greatest of the villains? And does Beauty and the Beast have the best soundtrack out of the bunch? (Spoiler alert: it absolutely does).

However, perhaps the most confusing, long-standing argument circles around exactly what species of animal – if any – the character of Goofy belongs to.

Although Goofy would appear to be a dog, he is a far cry from the far more obvious dog character of Pluto, who walks around – naked and wordless – on all fours.

No, despite his daft name, Goofy is a far more complex creation. An anthropomorphic character who walks on two legs like a human, and a concerned single dad who is also perfectly capable of taking his wayward teenage son on a fishing trip.

The water is muddied further in shows such as Mickey Mouse Works and House of Mouse, where it’s strongly suggested that Goofy is sexually attracted to a cow by the name of Clarabelle Cow.

This – quite understandably – has led many to people assuming that Goofy is some sort of upright cow, particularly as his voice does have a bit of a moo-ing undertone to it. Now, it would appear we finally have our answer.

Goofy was created in 1932 under the more explicitly canine name, ‘Dippy Dawg,’ and has been voiced by actor Bill Farmer since 1987.

For many of us, Farmer is the only Goofy we know; his vocal talents forever imprinted on our subconscious through stone-cold classics such as A Goofy Movie and Goof Troop. If anyone can reach into the chaotic mind of Goofy and pull out the truth, it’s Farmer.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, Farmer put this matter to bed once and for all:

He is not a dog. Pluto is a dog, but Goofy seems to be in the canine family in the same way that a wolf is not a dog, but they also are in the canine family. I think Canis Goofus is the technical Latin term for what Goofy is. He’s just Goofy.

Farmer went on to describe Goofy – originally voiced by Pinto Colvig – as his ‘favourite character’ growing up, with Disney cartoons helping to pave the way for his future career.

Farmer told Yahoo! Entertainment:

I grew up doing voices, and I loved cartoons. I always practiced the voices and became a stand-up comic impressionist for about five years before moving to LA.

I’m pleased the matter has been finally settled in a way which explains Goofy’s various quirks and uniquely undefinable persona.

However, with his strong sense of loyalty and trust, Goofy will always be a dog to me.