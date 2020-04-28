Goonies Cast Reenact Iconic Scenes From Film During Virtual Reunion Universal Pictures

The original Goonies cast have given us all kinds of nostalgia by reuniting for Josh Gad’s new web series, Reunite Apart.

Gad, who voiced Frozen’s iconic snowman Olaf, was joined by Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan and Martha Plimpton, reuniting online to recreate scenes from the classic 1985 movie.

Not only that, but Gad and the cast were also joined by Cyndi Lauper, who sang the film’s theme tune The Goonies R Good Enough, as well as executive producer Steven Spielberg, director Richard Donner and screenwriter Chris Columbus. What a line-up.

Check out the cast reenact some classic scenes here:

In the episode, which streamed on Gad’s YouTube channel, the 39-year-old gushed over his love for the film, telling the cast:

There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality.

So, you could say it was like a dream come true for the actor when the cast performed a little reenactment, which Columbus joked was even better than the film itself.

While the cast reminisced over time on set all those years ago, Spielberg even teased viewers by chatting to Columbus and Donner about whether the 1985 movie could potentially have a sequel.

He said:

Chris, Dick and I, and Lauren (Shuler Donner), have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water.

Spielberg joked that, in the meantime, fans will just have to watch their live stream over and over to get their Goonies fix.

The team came together, not just to provide nostalgia for fans, but also to raise money for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and support its pandemic response fund.

They dedicated the 26-minute episode to cast members who have passed away since the film was released – John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Keith Wlaker, Mary Ellen Trainor and Lupe Ontiveros.

While it seems like a Goonies sequel may not be happening any time soon, Spielberg and Donner are involved in creating a Fox TV pilot, which will see a group of children attempting to remake The Goonies.

Check out the full cast reunion with Josh Gad here.