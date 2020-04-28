Goosebumps Is Being Rebooted As A New TV Show
Goosebumps is being rebooted as a new live-action TV show based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books.
The new series will see Neal H. Moritz, the producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, team up with Sony Pictures TV and Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of the books’ original publisher.
Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, selling more than 350 million English-language books, and made its way onto television in 1995. Running until 1998, it spanned four seasons and was the number one rated children’s TV show for three years running – given its success, it was only time before it was rebooted.
As per Deadline, Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer, spoke about the company’s excitement to bring the books back to the small screen.
She said:
Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation.
From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.
Film producer Neal H. Moritz added:
I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike.
The 2015 Goosebumps movie and 2018’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, which both starred Jack Black, together grossed more than $250 million.
And if you need to refresh your memory on how good the original ’90s show was, it’s available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Goosebumps, Jack Black, Neal H. Moritz, R.L. Stine, reboot