Gordon Ramsay Breaks Own Record Swearing 302 Times In New Show ITV

If there’s one thing Gordon Ramsay is known for, except being a good chef, it’s for effing and jeffing all over the shop.

Advert

The foul-mouthed TV chef doesn’t mince his words, and his cooking programmes certainly aren’t for those who are easily offended by colourful language.

But, the Hell’s Kitchen host has taken his expletives to new heights in his new series of Uncharted, where he swears no less than 302 times.

Gordon Ramsay Masterchef Network Ten

That’s right, Ramsay has even managed to break his own effing record by dropping the F-bomb (no, not food, the other one) an astonishing 212 times – four of which are within the first 30 seconds of the show.

Advert

The 53-year-old also said ‘bloody’ – if you can count that as an expletive – 45 times, ‘sh*t’ 27 times and ‘ar*e’ a total of 11 times, as The Sun reports. That’s really something, even by Chef Ramsay’s standards.

This is the third series of Ramsay’s Uncharted, which sees him travel all over the world across seven 44-minute episodes trying various international cuisines, which will premiere on National Geographic on September 16.

During an episode filmed in the US, Gordon goes on a fishing trip in the marshes of South Louisiana, where he describes his fishing haul as ‘as bad as [his] language.’

Let’s hope Gordon’s mum’s friends won’t be tuning in to the new series of Uncharted, after the chef previously vowed to give up swearing ahead of 2017’s Culinary Genius.

‘Mum’s already told me her friends will be watching — it’s P and Qs please,’ he said at the time.

‘I’ve never been on afternoon TV before. So f*ck knows what it’s going to be like. I’m really excited about coming up with alternatives to swear words.’

Advert

Uncharted was, of course, filmed before the pandemic took hold, and the chef has since been keeping himself entertained during lockdown by rating other people’s recipes on TikTok.

As if a global pandemic would get in the way of Gordon Ramsay telling people their food is sh*t?!

The Kitchen Nightmares star was introduced to the video-sharing platform by his kids, who have since got him involved in all sorts of different dance challenges.

In fact, he’s been doing such a good job, that it’s reported TikTok wants to sign him up for a multi-million pound deal making short form recipe videos. That would certainly be worth a watch.

The first episode of Uncharted airs on National Geographic on September 16.