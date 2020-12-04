unilad
Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo And Fred Sirieix Reuniting For Road Trip Christmas Special Show

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Dec 2020 13:27
ITV

Culinary trio Gordan Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo And Fred Sirieix and reuniting for a Road Trip Christmas special.

Road Trip has so far had two successful seasons on ITV, with the first episode airing in 2018.

Now, the three men will reunite once against for a Christmas special named Desperately Seeking Santa, and will be heading to the winter wonderland that is Lapland.

Gordan will be leading the trio’s adventures, but as per usual, Gino will end up taking the (reindeer) reins once again and leading the three of them into all sorts of mischief.

ITV

A statement from ITV read:

After Gino led them to the deserts of Morocco for last year’s mis-adventure, Gordon is determined that they celebrate the season properly this time, so has arranged a boys’ trip away before the madness of a family Christmas kicks in, to the ultimate winter wonderland and the official home of Santa.

In addition to meeting Santa Claus himself, you’ll see Gordon, Gino and Fred experience a Finnish sauna, try reindeer meat as well as spending time with Finland’s indigenous Sami people.

Talking about the upcoming series, Gordon described Fred and Gino as his ‘crazy euro Italian and French brothers’ and that hanging out with them is the highlight of his year.

ITV
As per the press release, the chef continued:

Christmas is absolutely the time to try and forget the dark moments and focus on festive cheer which is exactly what we are going to do when we get together and get out to Lapland. What’s not to love about three grown men going in search of Father Christmas!?

He went on to promise that the whole trip will be ‘epic’ and that ‘after the pretty crazy lows of this past year it will amazing to have some real fun all together’.

