Gordon Ramsay Goes Undercover As A Woman To Expose Kitchen Nightmares

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Feb 2020 09:43
Gordon Ramsay Goes Undercover As A Woman To Expose Kitchen Nightmares

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has gone all out in the latest episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen him in before.

For three seasons of 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Gordon, 53, has used his undercover skills to instil fear in the hearts of American restaurateurs, disguising himself to get a different perspective on how their business is done.

In this week’s episode, February 11, Gordon went for the whole shebang; infiltrating the Southern Kitchen Restaurant in Richmond whilst dressed as female book club attendee Libby-Lou.

Check out Gordon in action below:

In a clip of the episode – posted to Instagram and captioned with an apology to his wife, Tana – Gordon can be heard explaining his cunning camouflage:

This family-run restaurant is located in a very busy intersection yet they can’t get those customers to go through their door. I will be going undercover as a member if a weekly book club.

Libby-Lou ready for a ladies’ lunch. Trust me, this one’s going to be a page-turner.

As you might imagine from the straight-talking Gordon, staff at the Southern Kitchen Restaurant were in for a right earful. The no-nonsense chef was left unimpressed by their under-cooked pork chop, and went on to describe another dish as ‘tasting like cough medicine’.

Fortunately, owner Shane Roberts-Thomas has since expressed gratitude to Gordon for his tough love approach, telling NBC12:

He taught me money matters. He taught me to love myself first. Love my children first. Be responsible for your family. Overall, I learned to let go. Let go. It’s OK to say you need help. It’s OK. Be humble and let go sometimes.

Gordon Ramsay disguiseGordon Ramsay disguiseFox

Here’s hoping Libby-Lou makes a return later in the series.

The next episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back will air Tuesday, February 18 on FOX.

