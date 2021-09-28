Gordon Ramsay Horrified After Fred Sirieix’s Imposing NSFW Dance

Alamy/ITV

Gordon Ramsay came head-to-head with Fred Sirieix’s member in a behind-the-scenes clip from their latest TV adventure.

The Kitchen Nightmares star has hit the road once more with the First Dates maitre d’ and Gino D’Acampo for Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek.

Advert 10

The first episode of the trio’s food and travel show hit ITV on Monday night, September 27. Ahead of the next instalment, a clip shows them enjoying a slightly risqué barbeque.

Shared to Sirieix’s Instagram, the clip opens with him completely in the buff, dancing in front of Ramsay and D’Acampo. ‘I’m at one with nature,’ he says while shaking his hips – obviously, his penis

He then walks past Ramsay, with his crotch almost brushing his shoulder. ‘Jesus Christ,’ the chef exclaims, while D’Acampo advises to Sirieix, ‘Be careful of the hot barbie.’

Advert 10

ITV

The video has already been viewed nearly 300,000 times, with hundreds of laughing emojis in the comments. ‘Don’t tell my Mum about this. If she asks tell her Gordon and Gino made me do it!’ Sirieix wrote in the caption.

Speaking about the new series, as per Metro, Sirieix said, ‘It was just so nice to be out again with Gordon and Gino, back on the road together, especially after the unprecedented times and the pandemic. I’ve been to Greece a couple of times before with friends and family, but the things I do with Gordon and Gino – I cannot do with anybody else I know!’

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek continues next week, Monday, October 4, at 9pm.

Advert 10