Gordon Ramsay Looking For People To Travel The World And Eat Food In New Adventure Series

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Sep 2020 17:41
Gordon RamsayGordon RamsayGordon Ramsay/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for hungry globe-trotters for a brand-new travel show. 

The Kitchen Nightmares legend is used to travelling the world in aid of exploring all sorts of cuisine. But this time, he’s looking for everyday people with a ‘desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food’.

The show, of which details are scarce, is coming from Studio Ramsay, the celebrity chef’s production company responsible for the likes of The F Word, 24 Hours to Hell & Back and his immensely popular (mis)adventures with Gino and Fred.

Studio Ramsay wrote on its Twitter page that the show will be ‘an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination’.

Do you have a desire to explore the world? Do you have a passion for food, culture and adventure? If you have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures, apply today for your greatest travel adventure!

However, the application terms and conditions note: ‘You must be a legal US resident and/or authorized to work in or travel to any filming locations.’

Gordon Gino and FredGordon Gino and FredITV

Once you fill in the lengthy form, you can get stuck into the full second season of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on ITV Hub.

It remains to be seen whether the new show will see Gordon in Hell’s Kitchen mode or the softer vibes of MasterChef Junior. As long as one person gets called a donkey, I’m in.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

