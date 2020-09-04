Gordon Ramsay Looking For People To Travel The World And Eat Food In New Adventure Series

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for hungry globe-trotters for a brand-new travel show.

Advert

The Kitchen Nightmares legend is used to travelling the world in aid of exploring all sorts of cuisine. But this time, he’s looking for everyday people with a ‘desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food’.

The show, of which details are scarce, is coming from Studio Ramsay, the celebrity chef’s production company responsible for the likes of The F Word, 24 Hours to Hell & Back and his immensely popular (mis)adventures with Gino and Fred.

Studio Ramsay wrote on its Twitter page that the show will be ‘an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination’.

Advert

The official application page for the new series reads:

Do you have a desire to explore the world? Do you have a passion for food, culture and adventure? If you have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures, apply today for your greatest travel adventure!

However, the application terms and conditions note: ‘You must be a legal US resident and/or authorized to work in or travel to any filming locations.’

Gordon Gino and Fred ITV

Once you fill in the lengthy form, you can get stuck into the full second season of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on ITV Hub.

It remains to be seen whether the new show will see Gordon in Hell’s Kitchen mode or the softer vibes of MasterChef Junior. As long as one person gets called a donkey, I’m in.