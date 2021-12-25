unilad
Gordon Ramsay Shares Wholesome Matching Christmas Outfits Family Picture

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Dec 2021
Gordon Ramsay is getting cosy in matching onesies with his family this Christmas. 

The Kitchen Nightmares chef and TV star is most known for two things: one, being a bloody good chef; and two, tearing into clumsy, foolhardy, wannabe cooks who forget the lamb sauce.

After years of being such an incendiary personality in the kitchen, it’s easy to forget he’s just a normal family man. On Christmas Eve last night, the 55-year-old took to social media to mark the festivities with his own Christmassy snap.

‘Merry Christmas from all the Ramsay’s enjoy this special time lots of love Gordon,’ he wrote alongside a photo of himself, his wife Tana Ramsay and their children: Meghan, 23, Jack and Holly, 21, Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly, 20, and Oscar, two. While the gals are donning red onesies, the boys are wearing black.

It’s racked up more than 624,000 likes on Instagram, with thousands of comments. ‘Merry Xmas you beautiful family,’ Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice wrote. ‘Merry Christmas!!! Hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday, Gordon!’ another fan commented.

‘Awwwww tils I miss you! Hope you all have a wonderful family Christmas!’ Dragon’s Den‘s Sara Davies, who also competed on Strictly, wrote, ‘Merry Christmas guys,’ Jamie Oliver also commented.

Ramsay recently praised his daughter Holly as she celebrated one year without alcohol. ‘This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could – and that meant removing alcohol from my life. Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way,’ she wrote.

‘What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad,’ he replied.

