Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Hits Out At Presenter Who ‘Body Shamed’ Her

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Oct 2021 11:36
Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Hits Out At Presenter Who 'Body Shamed' HerAlamy/@tillyramsay/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly has criticised a radio presenter who body-shamed her on-air. 

Tilly, 19, is currently competing in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, and has consistently impressed judges and audiences alike.

Following a recent episode, LBC radio presenter Steve Allen referred to her as a ‘chubby little thing’, sparking backlash and a lengthy statement from Tilly herself calling on people to be kind.

Allen was reading out a listener’s comment informing him that Tilly was also set to compete on Celebrity MasterChef Australia. ‘Is she? Well, she can’t blimming well dance! I’m bored of her already. She’s a chubby little thing isn’t she. Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.’

Tilly shared a soundbite of Allen’s broadcast alongside her response. ‘I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,’ Tilly wrote.

‘Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative. This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.

‘But please remember that words can hurt. And at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in. And I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

‘However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.’

Several people, including Kuzmin and sibling Holly Ramsay, have commented with a #bekind hashtag. Janette Manrara, the host of Strictly Comes Dancing: It Takes Two, also wrote, ‘How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone’s mental health. You are a POWERFUL young lady! Wear your crown w/ your head held high.’

LBC has yet to respond to the controversy.

