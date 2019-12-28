Gory Scene In You Season 2 Has Left Fans ‘Physically Sick’

Warning: Contains Spoilers For You Season 2

Joe is back in the second season of You: seducing his loves, hunting his prey in the way, and putting people through a meat grinder. Wait, what?

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) proved himself to be a formidable force in the first season of Netflix’s hit thriller. Nobody gets in his way, every move is calculated.

Two episodes in to his return to our screens and he’s back on murderous form – although this time, it’s far grislier than you’re expecting.

Last spoiler warning! It’s only regarding the second episode, but it’s still a decent spoiler, so if you’re haphazardly scrolling and haven’t realised where your thumbs have ventured, it’s time to make an escape.

The second episode, titled Just the Tip, sees Joe wandering the streets of Los Angeles in search of money owed to a particularly unsavoury man called Jasper (Steven W. Bailey). At one point, after mistaking Joe for someone else, Jasper cuts off a piece of his finger.

So, what does Joe do to repay the favour? He murders him by putting him through a meat grinder. Yikes. The response on Twitter clearly indicates the scene is having the desired effect, as people tweet their disgust.

One user wrote: ‘Joe makes me frikin nauseous. What the hell I literally feel the need to puke. What a bloody pyschopants.’

Entertainment Weekly‘s Sydney Bucksbaum tweeted: ‘Like I said, #YOUSEASON2 is incredible. But I really need to yell about *that* moment in episode 2 that almost made me puke. It is ART. And it is SO WRONG. I can NEVER UNSEE IT. #YouNetflix.’

OMFG I know what scene you’re talking about and I was EATING WHEN I SAW IT. I won’t be eating ever again. — Clarissa (@clarissa373) December 27, 2019

Talking to TVLine about the episode, Badgley called it a ‘bizarre opera’ with ‘a lot going on… the original script was even longer’.

Badgley explained:

We had a life-sized, very authentic prosthetic body. It was a headless body that was extremely realistic to touch and sight. All of the body hair, each hair, was a real human hair that was applied individually. So the amount of human labor that went into this body was pretty great. It was rigged so that it would bleed when you cut into it. There was also a removable arm. It was really interesting to talk to the people who made it, because they were all so sweet. They just love horror movies, and they have this really pure love of craftsmanship and handiwork. In a way, it was exciting – and then came the time to cut into it. That part was nauseating, actually. Very surreal.

Skimping on spoilers, Badgley added that it was his favourite kill of the season, saying it was ‘the most viscerally felt’.

Every episode of You’s second season is available to watch on Netflix now.

