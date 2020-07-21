Grease Prequel Movie Summer Lovin' In The Works As Director Hired Paramount Pictures

The ball is finally rolling on the Grease prequel movie as a director is now on board.

Advert

The film will be called Summer Lovin’. It’s being made by Paramount Pictures, and will see Brett Haley in the director’s chair.

The original 1978 movie starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as lead characters Danny and Sandy, who meet on a beach and fall in love. The movie is largely based on their love story once Sandy joins Danny’s high school.

The news of the prequel broke last year, and will look at the fateful meeting between Danny and Sandy the summer before they end up at the same school.

Haley PA Images

Advert

Leah McKendrick has penned the script for the upcoming film with Temple Hill and Picturestart producing.

This will be the first major studio film for Brett Haley, who is already a big name in the indie movie scene, as Deadline reports. He is known for directing films I’ll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, Hearts Beat Loud and All The Bright Places.

The decision to do a prequel comes after a 2016 live TV musical version of the popular 70s movie went down a storm with viewers. The three-hour version starred the likes of Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Aaron Tveit and Keke Palmer.

danny and sandy grease Paramount Pictures

Along with winning five Emmys, the 2016 version was given an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes with one reviewer dubbing it ‘exceptional work’.

While it appears the film is slowly coming together, there is no schedule for it just yet, Empire reports.

The news of the prequel has had a mixed response from people on social media. One person tweeted, ‘We don’t need a Grease prequel. I beg of you’.

Advert

Another person asked for ‘no more Grease’, adding that: ‘The world has progressed passed the need of Grease.’

Someone else said, ‘Prequels never excite me anymore. We don’t need a GREASE prequel OR a Grease cinematic universe. Both sound idiotic’.

Another person tweeted their excitement of Haley directing a musical but wished it wasn’t Summer Lovin’.

They wrote:

Glad Brett Haley is getting a shot at a musical! I would still count HEARTS BEAT LOUD as one, but it’s sort of outside the genre’s perimeters – not that traditional. Wish it wasn’t a prequel to GREASE but, hey, I’ll take it.

Love it or hate it, it’s happening.