Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Prequel Series Gets Green Light

A Grease prequel titled Rise of the Pink Ladies has been given the green light by Paramount+.

The release of the popular musical introduced us to the iconic Pink Ladies; a group of female high schoolers with silky pink jackets made up in the 1978 film of Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty and Jan, with the title being adopted at fancy dress parties and Halloween costumes ever since.

The Pink Ladies were a given in Grease, having already been established prior to Sandy and Danny’s romance, but the new 10-episode series is set to give greater insight into the group before those summer nights.

The project, which comes from Paramount Television Studios, has reportedly been in the works for some time but it was recently given the formal green light by Paramount+, Deadline reports.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will take place four years before the original Grease, when four fed-up, outcast girls make fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will bring great change to Rydell High.

Though we’re already used to seeing Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty and Jan in Pink Ladies jackets, the series will actually focus on four new characters.

It is being written and executive produced by Atypical’s Annabel Oakes, and while it certainly has big boots to fill following Grease, it will no doubt be fun to return to Rydell High and see what its students get up to this time.