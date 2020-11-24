unilad
Gremlins 3 Writer Reveals Creatures Will Not Be CGI

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Nov 2020 12:44
Warner Bros.

Whenever Gremlins 3 makes it to our screens, the titular creatures won’t be recreated with CGI. 

Joe Dante’s 1984 festive horror classic is centred around Mogwai; from the infectiously cute, furry Gizmo, to the monstrous, mischievous evolution of the species.

The original film received a sequel with Gremlins: The New Batch, but the franchise has been absent from our lives ever since. However, a fresh instalment is brewing, and it won’t be packed with visual effects.

Warner Bros.

Christopher Columbus, the director of Home Alone and writer of the first Gremlins film, recently spoke to Collider about prospects for the long-discussed threequel.

He said, ‘I would love to do it. I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be.’

Columbus continued, ‘I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having – you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.’

Warner Bros.

Earlier in 2017, Columbus told Slash Film that the script was more aligned with the macabre tone of the first, rather than the satirical comedy of the second, dubbing it ‘as twisted and dark as anything’. Don’t worry though, it appears Gizmo is safe from the trend of killing off popular characters.

Warner Bros. currently holds the rights to Gremlins, with an animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai in development at HBO Max. There’s currently no further details on Gremlins 3.

