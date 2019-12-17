Greta Thunberg Documentary Set To Be Released In 2020

gretathunberg/Instagram

Greta Thunberg has spent her fair share of time in the spotlight, but it seems it’s not over yet because she will soon be the focus of a new documentary.

The 16-year-old activist has spent the last year and a half raising awareness for climate change, and through pure determination and persistence she went from being the sole protester outside parliament in Sweden to leading millions of people all over the world.

There’s no denying her story is an inspirational one, and the bosses behind the streaming service Hulu clearly agree, as they’re looking to tell the story of her accomplishments.

The documentary, which currently has the working title Greta, is produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig via B-Reel Films and directed by Nathan Grossman.

The team behind the film has been following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm, where she was pictured alone outside parliament, through to her more recent international protests, as it aims to document her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis.

The logline reads:

In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.

According to sources cited by Deadline, Hulu got behind the project some time ago and has been involved behind the scenes while deals were being made.

Earlier this month, TIME magazine named Thunberg its Person of the Year for 2019, making the teenager the youngest individual to get the recognition.

President Donald Trump called the honour ‘ridiculous’, but TIME‘s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, defended the decision.

He commented:

Meaningful change rarely happens without the galvanizing [sic] force of influential individuals, and in 2019, the earth’s existential crisis found one in Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and she has explained in the past how she considers this a ‘superpower’ in the right circumstances.

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

The 16-year-old caught the attention of the world with her protests and challenged world leaders during a powerful speech at the UN. Her activism has earned praise from the likes of Michelle Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio, though after months of hard work the teen has admitted she’s in need of a break.

Her story is one which needs to be heard by as many people as possible; hopefully the documentary will help educate audiences about Thunberg and her mission.

