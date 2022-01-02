‘Grindr Killer’ Wants Eddie Redmayne To Play Him In A Film

Alamy

Convicted serial killer Stephen Port has said he’d like to be portrayed by a Hollywood star in a film about himself.

Port, known as the Grindr Killer, drugged, raped and killed four men he met on the gay dating app during a 16-month killing spree that started in June 2014.

The news comes as the BBC drama Four Lives, centred on his crimes, is set to air tomorrow, January 3.

Alamy

Currently serving a life sentence at Belmarsh prison, Port is convicted of killing Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.

In 2016, a jury at the Old Bailey were told of how Port invited the victims to his home, drugged them with GHB, commonly know as the ‘date rape’ drug, raped and killed the young men.

Prior to his trial, Port wrote to a Manchester pen-pal, who shared 100 pages of his letters with The Mail on Sunday. It’s in these letters that Port expressed his preference for a Hollywood actor to play him in a film.

BBC

He wrote:

Not sure who could play me in a film. I have been told I look like a younger version of Kevin Bacon, so maybe him or Eddie Redmayne, and maybe the guy who played Captain America.

However, the new BBC drama sees The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant play Port.

Merchant has spoken about his role and said the police mishandling of the case was ‘utterly shocking’, with the Met missing leads that might have prevented three of the deaths.

PA Images

The actor said:

When I first read the script I wanted to believe some of the many police errors in the investigation must have been overstated for dramatic purposes, but they weren’t.

An inquest last month found a number of failures made by the Met in relation to the case.

Four Lives airs tomorrow, January 3, on BBC One at 9.00pm.