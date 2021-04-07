‘Grotesque’ Andrew Garfield Film That Allegedly Prompted Walkouts Drops First Trailer

IFC Films/YouTube

The trailer for Andrew Garfield’s Mainstream has just dropped, and has apparently already caused controversy at film festivals.

The film sees Garfield play Link, a ‘grotesque’, wannabe internet star with an obsession with becoming famous – arguably a very different role for the Amazing Spider-Man actor.

Advert 10

Garfield stars in the film alongside Stranger Thing‘s Maya Hawke, Paper Towns‘ Nat Wolff and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, while it’s co-written and directed by Gia Coppola,

Check out the trailer here:

Loading…

The synopsis of the film reads, ‘In this cautionary tale, three people struggle to preserve their identities as they form an eccentric love triangle within the fast-moving internet age.’

Advert 10

Mainstream ‘ruffled feathers’ after it first debuted at last year’s Venice Film Festival and even caused some people to walk out, The Independent reports.

IndieWire described Garfield’s character as being ‘the grotesque lovechild of Val Kilmer’s Jim Morrison in The Doors and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker‘.

IFC Films

The publication further described the film’s insights into social media as being ‘banal’. It wrote, ‘There are a handful of sharp asides about YouTube, such as a Christian makeover specialist who teaches girls how to “look fresh for Jesus,” but most of the insights into social media’s appeal are banal to the point of feeling a decade out of date.’

Advert 10

Meanwhile, Variety dubbed the movie ‘a messy, childish scrawl of a film,’ while describing Garfield’s character as going on to be an ‘unstable young man larking about with friends to almighty obnoxious a—hole ruthlessly obsessed with climbing numbers’.

Mainstream is released May 7 in US cinemas and on VOD in the UK.