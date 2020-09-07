Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Had ‘Epic Battle’ With COVID-19
Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has opened up about his ‘epic battle’ with coronavirus in an celebratory Facebook post.
The 65-year-old actor, who played Yondu Udonta in both Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and the sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), shared a photograph of his now negative test results, declaring that his body had ‘won the war’.
In a post that has since been widely shared by his fans, Rooker revealed the infection had ended up ‘getting its ass knocked out’ by his immune system, with the negative results paper dated September 4.
Well the day is here this day….04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020….. Great news has surfaced on this day….
Posted by Michael Rooker on Friday, September 4, 2020
The post began with Rooker announcing that ‘great news has surfaced on this day’, going on to speak candidly about his ‘battle’ with the virus.
Rooker said:
If y’all ain’t figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair.
Rooker, who is also well known for playing Merle in The Walking Dead, went on to outline his view that there ‘ain’t a whole heck of a lot one can do externally’ to fight off coronavirus once its inside the body.
Noting that his conclusion was just his own ‘personal opinion’ and ‘definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study’, Rooker explained:
The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level.
For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed.
Rooker went on to detail how he ‘could feel and see the results of those daily battles,’ while fighting COVID-19, judging by how he ‘felt and looked the next day’.
He added:
I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end.
My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight… but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune system. [sic]
1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story…..
Having only just learned he was ill in the first place, many fans have come forward to offer their best wishes, and to express their relief that Rooker has come through the other side of the virus which has left so many people gravely ill.
CreditsMichael Rooker/Facebook
