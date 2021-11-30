Gucci Heirs Threaten Legal Action Over House Of Gucci Film

Universal Pictures/@ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga might be getting rave reviews for her performance in House of Gucci, but not everyone is impressed.

The heirs to the fashion house upon whose founders the film is based have blasted Ridley Scott’s blockbuster as ‘an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built,’ threatening legal action to ‘protect’ the Gucci name.

In a statement issued following the film’s release last week, Aldo Gucci’s descendants claimed that the ‘far from accurate’ plot portrayed the family as ‘thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,’ and that Scott did not ‘bother to consult’ them about the real-life events that inspired his script.

‘This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,’ they said, via Italian newswire ANSA.

The heirs also criticised the decision to portray Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) in a sympathetic light, noting that the woman dubbed the ‘Black Widow’ had been convicted of the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

In an interview with British Vogue, Gaga said of her character that she hadn’t wanted to ‘glorify somebody that would commit murder,’ but had tried to ‘pay respect to women throughout history who became experts at survival’ – a statement the family also took issue with.

Portraying Reggiani as a ‘victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture’ ‘couldn’t be further from the truth,’ they said, per Variety.

While no legal action has been taken by the family, they warned they ‘reserve the right to take action to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones.’

Scott has previously dismissed criticism of his film from Gucci family members, telling BBC Radio 4 ‘I don’t engage with that. You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion, so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit.’