Fans Decode The Riddler’s Message In The Batman’s New Trailer

I first analyzed the different symbols and found the ones that were reoccurring throughout the code. From here, I had two thought processes. I had a feeling that The Riddler may use the word “Batman” so I solved the first part as Batman. It was a failed attempt to solve the code.

I realized that the first phrase had 6 letters and symbols that were in the same position as the “A” in “Batman”, so I made a bold assumption that that was the first word. I then used the solved symbols to try to figure out the other one.

This didn’t work because the symbols that I substituted with letters in the first phrase didn’t line up with the same symbols in the second one. So I went to my next thought process, which was replacing the matching symbols in the first phrase with “E” since it is the most used letter in the English language. [sic]