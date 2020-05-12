Guy Fieri And Bill Murray To Compete In Live Nacho-Making Contest

My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef… I have done it all.

I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met… the heartbeats of their communities.

But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most… right now.