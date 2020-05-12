Guy Fieri And Bill Murray To Compete In Live Nacho-Making Contest
Every day feels like Groundhog Day. To relieve that tedium, Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are going head-to-head in a crunchalicious nacho-making contest.
They are two titans of pop culture. On one hand, you have the mayor of Flavourtown; on the other, you have a long-time Ghostbuster and king of comedy. Who will come out on top in the Nacho Average Showdown?
Sponsored by tortilla brand Tostitos, with basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews judging, Murray and Fieri’s households will play host to a nacho cook-off for the ages.
According to Fieri, the two families have had ‘long-standing generational battles of food competitions’, and Murray had sent over a message to the Flavourtown chief saying it’s ‘nacho time’.
While both appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Murray explained he’s more of a ‘purveyor’ at home, in charge of paying for things rather than actually cooking.
As such, Murray and Fieri will face off with the assistance of their sons, Homer and Hunter. The Caddyshack actor added: ‘I’m really happy to be a part of this because, Guy, you’re going to get work off of this.’
You can check out Fieri and Murray’s full interview with Fallon below:
The event has been organised to raise money for Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF), which offers aid to restaurant workers who have been impacted by the current pandemic.
Fieri explained:
My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef… I have done it all.
I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met… the heartbeats of their communities.
But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most… right now.
After just more than a month of operation, the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host has helped to raise more than $22 million for industry staff. ‘It just shows how much need there is… I hope everybody digs deep and finds a way to benefit these people that need support,’ he told Insider.
Urging people to support local restaurants however they can, Fieri added: ‘Anything we’re doing is great: buying gift cards, making donations, doing takeout, doing delivery. Restaurants have been serving us for so long. Now is a chance for us to serve them.’
The Nacho Average Showdown will broadcast on the Food Network’s Facebook page on May 15 at 5pm ET (10pm for folks in the UK).
