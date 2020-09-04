Guy Ritchie And Jason Statham Reuniting For New Spy Thriller
Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are set to reunite for spy thriller Five Eyes.
Statham will play an MI6 guns and steel agent, who is recruited to the Five Eyes global intelligence alliance to locate and stop the sale of a deadly weapon which poses a global threat.
His character sets on a global mission to track down the weapon, alongside a CIA technology expert, using his charm and stealth to infiltrate a billionaire arms broker.
Director Guy Ritchie took to Instagram to share the news that he and Statham would be working together again, writing: ‘I waited 15 years to get back together, now I can’t get rid of him.’
Ritchie and Statham previously worked together on the widely loved crime capers Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and 2000’s Snatch, as well as Revolver (2005). The pair recently reunited for the upcoming thriller, Wrath of Man. It seems like buses, you wait ages for a Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham collaboration and then two come along at once.
Five Eyes will be produced by Bill Block for Mirimax, which is also financing the film, while Ivan Atkinson also serves as producer.
Bill Block said, as per Deadline:
Guy Ritchie’s Five Eyes is his next collaboration with Jason, commencing with Snatch, following the upcoming film, Wrath of Man and the global success of The Gentlemen, in partnership with STXfilms.
We’re excited to be reunited with the STX team, as well as Ritchie and Statham whose undeniable chemistry, philosophy and talent will surely attract a massive appeal from audiences worldwide.
The script is penned by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who both worked with Richie on The Gentlemen and the upcoming Wrath of Man.
