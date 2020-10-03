Guy Ritchie Is Turning The Gentlemen Into A TV Series
Following the successful release of Guy Ritchie’s film The Gentlemen earlier this year, the director is set to turn the action-comedy into a TV series.
Starring Matthew McConaughey, the film follows American expat Mickey Pearson as he looks to cash out of his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, prompting schemes, bribery and blackmail as competitors attempt to steal his domain out from under him.
The movie, written and directed by Ritchie, was released in January and grossed over $115 million at the worldwide box office. It was first pitched as a TV series, and now Ritchie will return to his roles as writer and director to bring that original plan to life.
Producers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies will return to executive produce alongside Ritchie, with the series being developed by Miramax TV, Deadline reports.
Miramax’s Head of Worldwide Television, Marc Helwig, expressed his excitement about the new series in a statement, saying:
Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen.
One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television.
The Gentlemen series comes as part of Miramax’s efforts to mine its film library for content that can be turned into TV shows. The company previously announced the series adaptaion of Mimic, another Miramax movie, set to be directed and executive produced by Paul WS Anderson.
