Halle Berry Gets Ripped Abs For Upcoming MMA Movie

Halle Berry has been hitting the gym in preparation for her upcoming MMA movie, and it’s clear the actor is dedicated to the role as she took to Instagram to show off her incredible abs.

My opinion of the average 53-year-old’s exercise routine comes solely from what my parents do, which involves going on a nice walk on Sundays and taking part in the odd pilates class when there’s nothing good to watch on TV.

The entire lifestyle seems very appealing to me, but Halle Berry has well and truly put my parents to shame as she’s shared videos of her lifting kettlebells, doing sit-ups and powering through a set of Russian twists.

Check out her workouts below:

The Catwoman star has been working to sculpt her body for her role in the film Bruised, where she will play a former MMA fighter named Jackie Justice.

She took to Instagram yesterday, November 8, to share a picture of her perfectly toned stomach and speak about her fitness journey, explaining it feels ‘unbelievable’ to have successfully achieved abs.

I’m sure she’s right, but I love cake too much to ever find out.

Berry wrote:

Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!

The actor went on to encourage her followers to set their own fitness goals, even if they might seem out of reach.

She continued:

This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.

Berry was kind enough to include a video of her workout routine, as seen above, so if you’ve always dreamed of having a body like the star then now’s your chance.

The workout was curated by performance coach Bar Malik, and Berry challenged her Instagram followers to ‘put that inner-warrior to the test’.

Earlier this year, TMZ reported Brian Ortega, the recent UFC featherweight title challenger, had also been appointed to get Berry into shape for Bruised.

Ortega explained:

[My] main goal is to get her jiu-jitsu looking dope as f*ck… We’re going to see some cool-ass things in [the movie]. We’re going to drill her hard.

The plot for the film – which is also Berry’s directorial debut – focuses on Berry’s character Jackie, a disgraced MMA fighter who has ‘failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting’.

The synopsis continues:

When six-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother this kid deserves.

Halle’s workout routine is evidence she’s thrown herself into the role of Jackie; it will be great to see her bring the character to life!

