Halle Berry Wants To Direct A Remake Of Catwoman
Catwoman wasn’t exactly a smash-hit upon its release in 2004, and is still often listed as one of the ‘worst’ films ever made.
With a woeful 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film saw star Halle Berry ‘earn’ a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress.
Berry, 55, graciously accepted the award in person, suggesting that she took the mockery on the chin at the time. However, it seems that she’s still keen to revisit the story of Patience Phillips 20 years on, but this time from the director’s chair.
During a recent interview for Jake’s Takes about her directorial debut, Bruised, Berry told entertainment reporter and film critic Jake Hamilton that she would ‘love to direct Catwoman‘.
Berry said:
If I can get hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story.
Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a re-do on that.
Considering the changes she would implement in a potential remake, Berry continued:
I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off.
You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.
You can catch Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, in cinemas now.
