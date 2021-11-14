unilad
Advert

Halle Berry Wants To Direct A Remake Of Catwoman

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Nov 2021 16:44
Halle Berry Wants To Direct A Remake Of CatwomanAlamy

Catwoman wasn’t exactly a smash-hit upon its release in 2004, and is still often listed as one of the ‘worst’ films ever made.

With a woeful 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film saw star Halle Berry ‘earn’ a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress.

Advert

Berry, 55, graciously accepted the award in person, suggesting that she took the mockery on the chin at the time. However, it seems that she’s still keen to revisit the story of Patience Phillips 20 years on, but this time from the director’s chair.

Find out more below:

During a recent interview for Jake’s Takes about her directorial debut, Bruised, Berry told entertainment reporter and film critic Jake Hamilton that she would ‘love to direct Catwoman‘.

Advert

Berry said:

If I can get hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story.

Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a re-do on that.

Catwoman (Alamy)Alamy

Considering the changes she would implement in a potential remake, Berry continued:

Advert

I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off.

You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.

You can catch Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, in cinemas now.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bomb Squad Deployed After Car Explosion Outside Liverpool Hospital
News

Bomb Squad Deployed After Car Explosion Outside Liverpool Hospital

One Person Dies After Liverpool Women’s Hospital Car Explosion, Police Confirm
News

One Person Dies After Liverpool Women’s Hospital Car Explosion, Police Confirm

The Queen Will Miss Remembrance Sunday Service After Sustaining Injury
News

The Queen Will Miss Remembrance Sunday Service After Sustaining Injury

Britney Spears Reportedly Vows To Sue Her Father For ‘Abuse’ After Conservatorship Freedom
Celebrity

Britney Spears Reportedly Vows To Sue Her Father For ‘Abuse’ After Conservatorship Freedom

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Halle Berry, Now

Credits

Jake's Takes/YouTube and 1 other

  1. Jake's Takes/YouTube

    Halle Berry Wants To Remake (and Direct!) a New CATWOMAN Movie | Interview

  2. Rotten Tomatoes

    CATWOMAN

 