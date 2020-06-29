Hallmark Airing Month-Long Christmas Movie Marathon From Today Hallmark

Some people love Christmas and would keep their tree up all year if they could, others just want to forget 2020 and ring in 2021 already, while others just want to flip convention on its head.

And if you find yourself falling into one of those categories, good news, because Hallmark has got you covered.

Starting today, June 29, Hallmark is once again offering up a whole host of Christmas favourites at a very non-Christmas time, airing 250 holiday movies between now and July 27.

Kicking off tonight at 5.00pm EST/PST, Hallmark will offer ‘three heartfelt Yuletide tales’ each weeknight, while ‘Double Feature Fridays’ will pair up Christmas movies from the same franchise, such as Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas on July 3, and Christmas in Angels Falls and Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday on July 10.

Hallmark will then honour service men and women, in a day-long tribute to veterans, CNN reports, with films such as Operation Christmas, Holiday for Heroes and A Veteran’s Christmas.

Then, to keep the Christmas party going through, erm, summer, Hallmark’s annual Keepsake Christmas will be carrying on with 17 days of nonstop, original holiday movies, kicking off at noon on July 10 with the classic Christmas at Dollywood.

Running until July 27, you’ll be able to watch out-of-season seasonal favourites such as The Nine Lives of Christmas, A Christmas Duet, Switched for Christmas, Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy and Christmas in Rome.

So what are you waiting for, get your baubles out.