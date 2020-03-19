Hallmark Channel Schedules Christmas Movie Marathon For Those Self-Isolating Hallmark Channel

We all know Christmas is the best time of year, so the Hallmark Channel is bringing a bit of festive cheer to those self-isolating with a Christmas movie marathon.

Advert

Social distancing is paramount to slowing the spread of coronavirus, so government officials and health organisations across the globe are urging people to work from home and keep your distance from others where possible.

It’s a necessary precaution, but sitting at home all day can get old quickly. There’s really only one time of year when we don’t mind lounging on the sofa for hours on end, and that’s Christmas.

Christmas in Rome Hallmark Channel

Some savvy self-isolators caught on to this fact, and decided to pretend as if it was the festive season by hanging up decorations, to bring a bit more excitement to the situation. The Hallmark Channel has since jumped on the bandwagon – or should I say sleigh? – by announcing a special Christmas movie marathon weekend.

Advert

Starting on Friday evening, March 20, Hallmark will air 27 original ‘Countdown to Christmas’ films from recent years, starting with Candace Cameron Bure’s A Christmas Detour and coming to a close on Sunday evening with Christmas in Rome, starring Lacey Chabert, ET Online reports.

The marathon will also feature A Christmas Love Story, A Royal Christmas, Christmas Town and Coming Home for Christmas, as well as the debut of Hallmark’s In the Key of Love, which stars Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster.

Preview specials for the network’s ‘Spring Fling’ and Hallmark ‘Movies & Mysteries’ lineups will also be shown over the weekend.

The marathon will be the perfect accompaniment to a weekend indoors, so grab some hot chocolate and get ready to get lost in Christmas fun!