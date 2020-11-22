Hallmark Is Releasing Its First Christmas Movie With Gay Leading Couple Hallmark Channel

This upcoming festive season, Hallmark is releasing its first Christmas film with a gay leading couple.

Year after year, the channel deploys its usual slew of cheesy, samey festive movies. They mostly follow one conservative pattern: man and woman fall in love, whether it’s in a small town or the big city.

However, The Christmas House stars a gay married couple in lead roles; a historic move for a channel often criticised for its lack of LGBTQ+ diversity, coming months after it showed its first same-sex wedding in an earlier film.

Check out the trailer for The Christmas House below:

While there are other subplots in the movie, it follows Brandon Mitchell (Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Jake (Brad Harder), as they travel home for the holidays, all while anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child.

Bennett told NBC News: ‘I’m proud of everyone at Hallmark Channel for making the holiday table bigger and more welcoming and warmer this year. It’s an honor to be part of the network’s progress.’

The Christmas House HALLmark Hallmark Channel

He continued:

What I love about the characters in the movie is that we aren’t caricatures or stereotypes. We are two loving, stable, kind men who are in love and want to start a family of our own. Representation is important, but correct representation is more important, not just for viewers who may not interact or accept LGBTQ people, but it’s also important for LGBTQ people to see themselves in media.

In December last year, Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott said he was ‘open’ to any type of relationship in the films, adding with regards to wider diversity: ‘It’s something we’re always thinking about, always considering and we’ll continue to make the movies where the best scripts are delivered to us and what we think have the most potential.’

The Christmas House Hallmark Channel

Earlier this year, when 18 of Hallmark’s 40 Christmas films were announced, none of them featured LGBTQ+ leads. However, this was quickly handled by its parent company, Crown Media.

A spokesperson told Pink News: ‘Of those 40, I can confirm that we will include LGBT+ storylines, characters and actors. We are in active negotiations and look forward to announcing more details when we can… we are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome.’

As per Hello Giggles, Bennett added: ‘I can only imagine what younger me would have thought seeing a Christmas movie with a storyline like this; two men in love, having a baby together. I think I would have been so excited, and I know I’m excited.’

The Christmas House premieres tonight in the US at 8pm ET on the Hallmark Channel.