Halloween Director To Work On HBO's Hellraiser TV Show

David Gordon Green has such sights to show you; the Halloween director is bringing Hellraiser to HBO in a new series.

Clive Barker’s iconic work of gore and sado-masochism is getting a fresh lick of paint, with 2018’s Halloween filmmaker set to helm the pilot of a new series, along with a few other episodes.

Green, who also directed Pineapple Express, will be joined by writers Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, Heroes), and Michael Dougherty (X-Men 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick ‘r Treat) along with his Rough House Pictures partners Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James.

David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Drew Scheid PA Images

The series will be neither a direct sequel nor full reboot, more like a loose continuation of the twisted mythology established in the winding mass of Hellraiser movies, which were based on Barker’s grisly novella, The Hellbound Heart. Barker isn’t currently attached to the new project though, as Deadline reports.

For the unaware, the Hellraiser series is based around the torturous exploits of the demonic Cenobites: ‘Explorers in the further regions of experience. Demons to some. Angels to others.’

Hellraiser 3 Pinhead Miramax Films

They reside in an extra-dimensional realm, visiting humans who activate a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. Led by Doug Bradley’s Pinhead – who has become a pop culture icon since appearing in the first film in 1987 – they’ll ‘tear your soul apart’ in the name of ‘sweet, sweet suffering’.

The original entry was a massive hit with genre-fans and critics alike. Empire Magazine‘s William Thomas wrote: ‘Horror is at its best when it’s relentless. Clive Barker knows this, and his debut feature as director is so gleefully vicious, so relentlessly grim that it’s going to be very hard for fans of the genre not to like it.’

Looking back at its legacy, Film Frenzy‘s Matt Brunson wrote: ‘Arriving in a decade in which most movie monsters were monotonous slashers, the Cenobites were truly exciting, original, and unsettling characters.’

Hellraiser 1987 Cenobites Entertainment Film Distributors

There’s been a total of 10 films in the series – although, the first two films are by far the strongest, with the third plotting the downfall into archetypal slasher movies beyond the earlier, fascinating principles of the Cenobites.

Amazingly, this isn’t the only Hellraiser project in the works. Over at Spyglass Media, a feature-film reboot is on the way, helmed by The Night House and The Ritual director Neil Bruckner, who also created some of V/H/S‘ icky segments.

There’s no release dates for the upcoming Hellraiser TV show or film, and no cast has been revealed just yet, though one would hope Bradley features in some way or another.