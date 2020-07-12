Halloween Kills Is 'Intense And Brutal' With Massive Kill Count, Says John Carpenter Universal Pictures

Halloween Kills could yield Michael Myers’ highest kill count yet, according to John Carpenter – it’s in the name, after all.

The Shape burned at the climax of 2018’s Halloween, set 40 years after the original massacre in Haddonfield, with Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter and granddaughter escaping. However, Myers won’t go down that easily, it seems.

In a new teaser trailer, we got a glimpse at how the iconic villain survived his latest jam. The upcoming sequel – I’ll break down its position in the franchise shortly – has been delayed a year amid the current pandemic, but Carpenter has some reassuring words: it’s a ‘slasher movie times one hundred’.

Halloween Kills Universal Pictures

In a recent interview with IndieWire following the death of composer and collaborator Ennio Morricone, Carpenter – who directed the original Halloween, as well as The Thing – confirmed that his work composing the music for Halloween Kills was complete. ‘The cut is done. They’ll mix it in New York in the next week or so. Then it will be in the can,’ he said.

He added:

The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!

Bear in mind that Halloween movies, while brutal, don’t have enormous kill counts like Extraction. However, 2018’s revival had Myers on particularly bloodthirsty form, working his way through a couple of podcasters and a young boy on his reign of terror.

Let’s explain where Halloween Kills sits in the series. Technically, while it’s the 12th instalment, it’s the third official sequel to 1978’s Halloween, with 2018’s Halloween being the second. All other movies in the franchise, whether it be Halloween H20 or Rob Zombie’s efforts, have all been struck off (known as being ‘retconned’). So, don’t worry about trying to catch up too much.

Curtis wrote on Twitter that the upcoming film is ‘a masterpiece… prescient and powerful’. Carpenter and director David Gordon Green, who also helmed the 2018 film, wrote in a statement that while they were heartbroken to delay its release, they didn’t want it to be shown in a ‘compromised theatrical experience’.

They added that this will give them time to ‘complete the film with the quality that fans deserve’, and that work on Halloween Ends – the supposed final film – has already begun. ‘It is an honour to be working with these characters and spending time in Haddonfield. We look forward to sharing our next chapters with you,’ the statement read.

Halloween Kills will arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2021.