Halloween Kills Looks Insanely Brutal In New Trailer

Michael Myers is back in a fantastic, violent new trailer for Halloween Kills.

At the end of 2018’s Halloween – a sequel to the 1978’s Halloween, meaning Halloween II is no longer canon, nor is 2007’s Halloween – the slasher villain is left to die in the flames of Laurie’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) fortress. As the three women escape, it appeared The Shape was finally gone.

That’d be too easy. As previously revealed in a teaser, firefighters quickly arrive to extinguish the blaze, with Laurie screaming: ‘No, let it burn!’ Cue John Carpenter’s theme, because Myers is very much alive and on the war path.

Check out the brutal trailer for Halloween Kills below:

The official synopsis reads: ‘Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.’

‘But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster,’ it adds.

All you need is the first 45 seconds of the trailer, with Myers taking on a full squad of firefighters. It’s like Backdraft mixed with horror, with one pike pole through a mask getting a big yelp on the other side of the screen. You can expect a massive body count.

In an interview last year, Curtis said the movie was ‘really, really intense’ and described it as a ‘masterpiece.’

Halloween Kills hits cinemas on October 15.