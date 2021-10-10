Halloween Kills Petition Demands Removal Of Scene Shown In Trailer

Universal Pictures

A petition is calling for the removal of an ‘offensive’ Halloween Kills scene which has been revealed in the trailer for the new movie.

Michael Myers returns to the big screen this month in the highly-anticipated new horror, which sees Jamie Lee Curtis back in the role of Laurie Strode as she attempts to stop Myers’ murderous rampage for good.

Anyone who’s ever seen the Halloween films will know that the killer doesn’t shy away from violence, but some believe his actions in the new film go too far.

Universal Pictures

Viewers were given a look at what they might expect from Halloween Kills in a trailer released earlier this year, which wasted no time in getting gruesome as it kicked off with scenes of firefighters being killed by Myers.

One ‘soon to be firefighter’ hit back at the scenes by creating a petition titled ‘Remove The Slaughtering of firefighters from Halloween Kills movie’, describing the firefighters’ deaths as ‘wrong’.

They wrote:

It is wrong because firefighters have been lured to houses fire [sic] and murdered by the person who set the fire. And it’s wrong that Michael killed the firefighters with the gear from the other firefighters he killed. As a soon to be firefighter I find it very offensive and so does my mom and dad who are retired firefighters. So I want that scene taken out of the movie.

See the trailer below:

The petition argues that Myers should have ‘saved the two firefighters in the house’ before heading out on his rampage, arguing there is ‘no reason for that horrible disgusting scene’. It also claimed again that ‘firefighters have been lured to house fires and killed by some psycho in real life’, and called for 100 people to show their support via Change.org.

Though everyone is entitled to their own opinions, the petition has sparked backlash from Halloween fans who argue murder is what the movies are all about. In a bid to stop the petition in its tracks, another Change.org page has since been created titled ‘Stop the petition to remove the slaughtering of firefighters in Halloween Kills 2021’.

Universal Pictures

The creator of the responding petition argued that ‘almost every person murdered in every horror movie ever had an occupation’, and ‘literally nobody is being hurt in the making of this movie.’

With a goal of 1,000 signatures, the second petition has received much more support than its inspiration, having racked up more than 600 signatures at the time of writing.