Halloween Kills Trailer Teases How Michael Myers Survived Last Film

The new teaser trailer for Halloween Kills has dropped, and it hints at how Michael Myers survived the last film.

The 2018 film – the 11th instalment of the Halloween franchise and a direct sequel to the 1978 film while retconning the other sequels – saw Michael, who has been institutionalised at Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital for 40 years, being moved to a maximum facility prison. He then escapes, of course, while being transferred.

Returning to Haddonfield where his original killing spree took place, Michael finds Laurie Strode’s home, a woman who has been left mentally scarred following the massacre 40 years ago. Jamie Lee Curtis returned for the role of Laurie.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween

Laurie believes she had killed Michael by locking him in a basement and setting the house on fire. While you think that would do the trick, Michael is heard still breathing at the end of the movie, leaving fans questioning how he survived.

Yesterday, July 8, a teaser trailer for Halloween Kills dropped that may answer your questions.

In the clip, you see Laurie and her daughters fleeing the scene in the back of a pickup truck, before fire engines speed past in the opposite direction towards the burning house, where Michael is locked in the basement.

See it here:

The film was slated for release on October 16, but it was announced yesterday that the release date had been pushed back a year in light of the ongoing health crisis.

Franchise creator John Carpenter addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining in a statement:

If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.

I guess this teaser will have to do us for now.