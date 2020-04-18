Halloween Kills Writer Says It’s Like ‘The First One On Steroids’
Screenwriter Scott Teems has said the upcoming addition to the Halloween franchise is like the first of the trilogy but ‘on steriods’.
The original, 1978 horror Halloween is a cult classic; a typical slasher film that most of its sequels were never quite able to live up to. As a result, David Gordon Green decided to ignore everything but the original when he took over the franchise with a 2018 release of the same name.
Green’s Halloween welcomed back Jamie Lee Curtis as the franchise’s protagonist Laurie Strode, as well as Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter, respectively.
The new film served as a fitting sequel to the 1978 horror and fans were excited to learn that it wasn’t a standalone film, but a trilogy. The second instalment, Halloween Kills, is set to be released later this year, though it may be pushed back as TV and movie productions are put on hold.
Still, fans have good reason to look forward to its release as Teems has described the upcoming film as a ‘bigger’ version of its predecessor.
Speaking to MovieWeb, he said:
I really can’t say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I’m a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one.
It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one.
James Jude Courtney, who is reprising his role as killer Michael Myers in Halloween Kills, described the sequel in a similar manner during an interview on Pop Culture With Pat.
He commented:
We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills – the ante has be upped.
The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise, we’re just doing what we’ve done before. We pumped up the volume on this one.
We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realises what the stakes are…it’s reaching a head. It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.
Film producer Ryan Freimann teased the return of Myers towards the end of last year, when he shared a picture of someone – presumably Courtney – wearing Myers’ classic boiler suit and holding a knife.
The post marked the end of filming on the sequel, so hopefully post-production teams will be able to work from home to deliver the movie as planned.
I don’t know what Michael Myers on speed and steroids looks like, but I can’t imagine it can be good for his prey.
