Halyna Hutchins’ Sister Speaks Out After Deadly Shooting

by : Hannah Smith on : 25 Oct 2021 11:12
Halyna Hutchins' Sister Speaks Out After Deadly Shooting@Svetlana Androsovych/Facebook/@halynahutchins/Instagram

Halyna Hutchins’ sister has paid tribute to the late cinematographer, describing her as her ‘role model’.

Hutchins died aged 42 after being shot by a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust, prompting a wave of emotional tributes about the ‘rising star’ from her colleagues, friends and family.

Now, her younger sister has spoken out for the first time, telling a local newspaper in Hutchins’ home country Ukraine about her family’s pain at their loss.

Halyna Hutchins vigil (Alamy)Alamy

‘I cannot comprehend [it], I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance,’ Svetlana Androsovych told the Kyiv Post from her home in Indonesia, per MailOnline. ‘This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents. Hopefully, time will ease our heartache.’

Androsovych also spoke about her sister’s relationship with her husband and child, with Hutchins leaving behind a nine-year-old son, Andros, saying her determination when it came to her career and her personal life was ‘admired by so many’.

‘Her marriage and relationship with her husband is an example to follow – no quarrels or scandals,’ she said. ‘It was real love, their beautiful son is proof of that, we call him ‘wunderkind’ – a brilliant and capable boy.’

Halyna Hutchins vigil (Alamy)Alamy

Hutchins’ sister’s comments came as the cinematographer’s friends and members of the public held a vigil in Burbank, California, to remember her on Sunday, October 24.

Speaking at the vigil, her friend Crystal Rivers called Hutchins a ‘beautiful spirit’ and recalled how she had encouraged other women in the film industry as she forged her own career in a male-dominated field.

