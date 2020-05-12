Hamilton Original Broadway Production Coming To Disney+ Disney+

A ‘live-capture’ recording of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Disney+ this summer.

The stage production took the world by storm after making its Broadway debut in 2015, and went on to win 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy, as well as seven Olivier Awards for the West End production.

A recording of the show, filmed with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in June 2016, was originally set to hit theatres in October 2021, but now it is bypassing theatrical release altogether and coming straight to Disney’s streaming service.

Check out the announcement here:

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger announced the news on Good Morning America today, May 12, where he was joined by the musical’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Iger said the decision was made ‘in light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world’, and Miranda revealed Hamilton will be available to stream on Disney+ from July 3.

Iger commented:

In these times, to tell a story of people uniting together against forces of adversity I think is quite relevant and also quite important.

Miranda praised Thomas Kail, who directed both the stage and cinematic versions of the production, for giving ‘everyone at home the best seat in the house’.

He added:

It’s a thrilling experience. He really threads the needle between these cinematic close-ups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Can’t wait.

Hamilton will be available to stream on Disney+ from July 3.