Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller Hopes Netflix Could Help Him Get Fourth Season
The creator of Hannibal is pinning his hopes on Netflix to resurrect his plans for a fourth season.
The former NBC show, based on Thomas Harris’s flesh-hungry novels, was cancelled in 2015 after its third season due to ‘low ratings’. The fans disagreed, with a massive cult following amassing over the past five years. Hell hath no fury like a Hannibal fan.
While it’s been on UK Netflix for quite some time, the US was recently gifted all three seasons on the platform – something showrunner Bryan Fuller sees as an exciting prospect.
Often hailed by critics and fans alike as one of the great horror TV shows, it followed the twisted relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and cannibal psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).
In a recent interview with Collider, Fuller said he’s had conversations with Dancy and Mikkelsen about what they’d do should they make a return. However, regardless of any terrific ideas, he’s yet to be approached.
Fuller added:
I’ve knocked on every door and rang every bell… the biggest hurdle is that we were somebody else’s show. What I love about Netflix platforming the show now is there’s an opportunity for it to be seen as a Netflix show and maybe that will reconfigure their appetite, so to speak.
But nobody has said anything to me, and believe me, like the nickel hooker on the red light district I am hanging out the window, waving my legs. They know I’m ready.
It’s a rights issue more than anything else; Martha De Laurentiis controls the rights to the Hannibal character, while Gaumont International Television owns the rights to the characters created on the show. ‘If we want to continue telling the tales we were telling,’ Fuller explained, then everyone needs to be involved.
All three seasons of Hannibal are available to stream on Netflix now.
