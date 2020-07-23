Hans Zimmer's Incredible Gladiator Score Goes Platinum 20 Years After Release Universal Pictures/Hans Zimmer/Facebook

It’s been 20 years since Gladiator was released, and today Hans Zimmer’s incredible score has gone platinum.

The composer’s impact on 21st century movies cannot be understated. Whether it be Interstellar, Inception, Man of Steel or The Dark Knight trilogy, his ‘braaaming’, thunderous symphonies have ignited goosebumps in filmgoers year after year.

One of his finest works is the Gladiator soundtrack; veering between the explosive, epic intensity of The Battle and ethereal poignancy of Elysium, it’s a sensational listen. Incredibly, it’s only just gone platinum.

Taking to Facebook to make the announcement, Zimmer wrote: ‘Gladiator has gone platinum. It was such fun to celebrate the two decades of the soundtrack for Ridley, Lisa and me!’

Lisa Gerrard features heavily on the soundtrack, with angelic vocals emerging through the rising tension of The Wheat and most notably of all, in Now We Are Free, the end credits anthem which ties the whole movie together.

You can listen to Now We Are Free below:

The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, celebrated its 20th anniversary in May. It follows Maximus (Russell Crowe), a former general-turned-gladiator who has to fight for his life and seek revenge after Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes over power. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

To celebrate the score’s platinum achievement, Zimmer also shared a special 20th anniversary playlist, which you can listen to here. You can also find the original score on Spotify and Apple Music.

If you haven’t seen Gladiator… firstly, what are you doing? Secondly, it’s on Netflix right now. Rest assured, you will be entertained.