Happy Death Day Producer Says They’re Working Overtime To Make Third Film Happen
Horror fans rejoice, the producer of Happy Death Day has said they’re working ‘overtime’ to ensure we get a third film in the franchise.
The first of instalment of the horror-comedy series was released in 2017, in which college student Tree Gelbman was murdered on her birthday, but had to keep reliving the event until she figured out who her killer was. A bit like Groundhog Day but much, much darker.
The film was a success, and made way for a sequel to be made. Happy Death Day 2u appeared two years later, but while the first film made $125.5 million worldwide, the second only made $64.5 million.
Despite the second film not doing as well, the franchise’s producer Jason Blum thinks there’s still life in the series yet.
When asked about a third film in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blum said, ‘Let me tell ya, I’m working overtime on it, believe me. I’m trying. Nothing official yet.’
In an interview last year, director Christopher Landon confirmed that they would somehow finish the narrative of the Happy Death Day story but, doesn’t yet know how and when this will happen.
In an interview with ComicBook, Landon said:
We clearly stated at the end of the second movie, we have a direction, we’re going somewhere with this. And so I don’t know what form it’s gonna take, but I will definitely tell that story somehow.
If people thought the second movie was batsh*t, then they’re not ready for the third story. Because it goes so much more crazy, but in such a fun way. So I’ll get it out there somehow.
Watch this space, folks.
