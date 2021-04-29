Harrison Ford Reacting To Magic Trick Is The Only Thing You Need To Watch Today

ABC

Harrison Ford’s hilarious reaction to David Blaine’s incredible magic trick is the perfect way to start your day.

While not as taciturn as some older actors – looking at you, Tommy Lee Jones – Ford is known for his no-bullsh*t attitude and deadpan sense of humour. He’s a man of few words, but they always have an impact.

Back in 2013, as part of ABC’s David Blaine: Real Or Magic special, the infamous magician visited Ford’s home and performed a trick. The Indiana Jones star had the exact sort of reaction you’d expect.

Immediately, Ford looks on his guard. Blaine has the propensity for freaking people out with his tricks, and the actor isn’t having any of it. He’s asked to choose a card, then hold the deck in his hands. The magician ensures Ford is thinking of a card, and he doesn’t know what it is. Then, without any sort of movement, he says, ‘Your card just left the deck.’

Ford looks through the deck, soon realising his card is no longer there. Blaine then asks him to pick up a piece of fruit, and after choosing an orange, Ford is asked to say his card out loud. ‘Nine of hearts,’ he responds. Blaine then cuts the orange open, somehow finding the card inside.

Ford seems absolutely stunned, with someone exclaiming ‘no way’ in the background. As he holds the card, with a cautious smile, he tells Blaine, ‘Get the f*ck out of my house.’

The clip was shared by The Independent‘s chief film critic Clarisse Loughrey on Twitter, who wrote, ‘Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick and then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything.’ She also tweeted, ‘Have you truly lived until Harrison Ford has told you to f*ck off?’

After less than 12 hours, the tweet has already amassed more than 1.8 million views, with some saying they want Ford’s ‘get the f*ck out of my house’ as their ringtone. BFI writer Lou Thomas replied, ‘In fairness, I’d say the same thing.’

Trying to explain the trick on Reddit, one user wrote, ‘It involves Blaine subliminally getting ford to think nine of hearts through small visual cues or some other method – that’s the hard part.

They added, ‘Then from there it’s pretty easy. Prepare the orange by cutting the end open and putting the card in there hours/minutes beforehand, and putting it in the right spot where he’ll ‘randomly’ grab it. Pretty extensive trick but if it goes perfectly you’ll clearly explode somebody’s mind.’