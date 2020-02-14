Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones 5 Begins Production In A Few Months
It’s been 39 years since Harrison Ford first graced the big screen as Indiana Jones, and now the 77-year-old actor has confirmed the fifth instalment of the franchise is starting production soon.
Ford, who is also well-known for his role as Han Solo in the Star Wars trilogy, has confirmed in a recent TV interview that he’s ‘doing Indiana Jones in about two months’.
Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the actor added that he feels ‘obliged’ to return to characters he’s played previously when the audience have enjoyed them.
The film will come 12 years after the last Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
In regards to its return, Ford says:
[…] I’m gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months. I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. We have the opportunity to make another because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when it started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers.
I think of the people who go to my movies more as customers than I do as ‘fans’, ‘fans’ feels kind of weird to me, always has. But the fact that these people support my business, and I’m responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also confirmed the news of the fifth instalment earlier this month when attending the BAFTAs.
Speaking to a BBC journalist, Kennedy says:
We’re working away [on the film], getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go. Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation. He can’t wait.
Originally the film was set to be released this year but was pushed back to 2021 due to issues with the script.
Hats off – or fedoras off, to be precise – to Ford for giving what his ‘customers’ what they want and returning to cinemas once again.
