Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones 5 Begins Production In A Few Months

[…] I’m gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months. I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. We have the opportunity to make another because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when it started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers.

I think of the people who go to my movies more as customers than I do as ‘fans’, ‘fans’ feels kind of weird to me, always has. But the fact that these people support my business, and I’m responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer.