Harry From Too Hot To Handle Says ‘Things Got Really Bad’ With Francesca

When we were together, we were always on edge. The happiest moments of my life were with her but when things were bad, they were really bad. So every time we would fight, it would just be the worst and the most depressed time of my life.

People change and sometimes you see things in people that you don’t want to see, that you don’t want to be around. I just had to end it because… I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca that it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continually being seriously depressed in the relationship.