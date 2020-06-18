Harry From Too Hot To Handle Says ‘Things Got Really Bad’ With Francesca
Harry Jowsey has shed further light on his break-up with Too Hot To Handle co-star Francesca Farago, explaining that he’d ‘never been so sad and so happy in my entire life’ while they were together.
Harry, 22, and Francesca, 26, met in 2019 on the Netflix dating show. This sparked a relationship that briefly paused when the pair were forced to go long-distance, at which point Harry ‘saw a different side’ to his partner.
By the time Too Hot To Handle premiered on the streaming platform, the couple had reconciled – however, Francesca revealed yesterday, June 17, that they had split once again. According to Harry, he ‘had to end things to protect myself and Francesca’.
You can watch a clip from Harry’s video below:
Harry took to YouTube to explain the breakup, writing below the video: ‘Taking ownership of my decision. Not everything works out and that’s ok… nobody is perfect.’
In the video, titled ‘I broke up with her’, Harry explained:
When we were together, we were always on edge. The happiest moments of my life were with her but when things were bad, they were really bad. So every time we would fight, it would just be the worst and the most depressed time of my life.
People change and sometimes you see things in people that you don’t want to see, that you don’t want to be around. I just had to end it because… I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca that it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continually being seriously depressed in the relationship.
Francesca – who lives in Vancouver, Canada, while Harry, originally from Australia, lives in Los Angeles – posted a similar YouTube video regarding their breakup, saying Harry couldn’t handle them being apart.
She also said: ‘I want to tell all of you, never let anyone treat you poorly, in any situation. You are all amazing and you all deserve the WORLD. Always stand by people you love, but not if it comes at the expense of your own happiness. Don’t settle for anything less then amazing.’
Harry added in his video:
We realised that with our relationship, we haven’t built the fundamental steps in building a healthy relationship. So we wanted to start as friends on a friendship level and build that love all the way back up. The last thing I wanted to do is to give up on love and give up on her.
The couple’s manager told PEOPLE that the couple will ‘always be grateful for the love and experiences they shared together’ and ‘are looking forward to connecting with you as they enter their next chapter’.
As for Too Hot To Handle, there’s still no official confirmation on whether fans will get a second season.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Breakup, Francesca, Harry, Netflix, Now, Relationships, Too Hot To Handle
CreditsHarry Jowsey/YouTube and 1 other
Harry Jowsey/YouTube
PEOPLE
Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey Reveals Why He Broke Up with Costar Francesca Farago