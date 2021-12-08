Harry Potter Actors Look Unrecognisable During Reunion In France

Warner Bros.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a full 20 years since the very first Harry Potter movie was released.

The highest-grossing film of 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone proved magical with critics and audiences alike.

Now, the cast – many of whom were still very young during the first instalment – have met up ahead of the televised reunion Return to Hogwarts, which is due to air on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

Warner Bros. Pictures

A group photo has emerged from the reunion that will leave fans feeling both nostalgic and baffled, with some cast members looking very different indeed from their younger selves.

The pic in question, captioned ‘Catching up in #france,’ was shared by Stan Yanevski, who fans will no doubt recall playing Bulgarian wizard Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

The now-36-year-old actor could be seen standing beside Hugh Mitchell, 32, who played avid photographer Colin Creevey in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

Next to Mitchell is Devon Murray, 33, whose portrayal of Irish half-blood wizard Seamus Finnigan gave us one of the most quotable bits from the first movie (‘Me dad’s a muggle; mam’s a witch. Bit of a nasty shock for him when he found out’).

Then we have Tolga Safer, 39, who played the head of rival wizarding school Durmstrang in the Goblet of Fire. The fifth member of the group is Sean Biggerstaff, 38, who played Oliver Wood, the captain of the Gryffindor Quidditch team.

Fans have been delighted to see the cast members hanging out so many years after hanging up their Hogwarts robes, but cannot get over how very different they all look.

One person commented:

Almost didn’t recognise Sean Biggerstaff. I love him as Oliver Wood!

Another wrote:

Wow…Victor, Seamus and Oliver.

Check out the trailer for the reunion for yourself below:

Return to Hogwarts will reportedly feature brand new details about the beloved movie series as well as in-depth interviews with the cast. Many of the main stars will be returning, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The special will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.