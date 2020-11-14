Harry Potter Cast Reuniting Tonight To Celebrate Philosopher's Stone Anniversary Tom Felton/Instagram/Warner Bros.

Harry Potter fans look to be in for a treat this evening as Tom Felton has arranged for some ‘special guests’ to join him for the anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone.

If you’ve not been feeling very old recently, allow me to inform you that the first Harry Potter film was released almost two decades ago. It’s been 19 years since Harry learned he was a wizard, since he was placed in Gryffindor and since he formed friendships that would span an entire decade.

In celebration of the film’s anniversary, Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, has organised a live-stream ‘home party’ which promises to be full of ‘music, Harry Potter Q&A and fun’.

The actor has confirmed that he will be joined by ‘special guests’, and he hinted that some of his character’s rivals would be making an appearance as he shared a picture of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione) and wrote: ‘It’s been a while Gryffindorks – I’ll see you tomorrow!’

Felton further suggested that he’d be welcoming members of the Gryffindor house as he shared a tweet about the anniversary and said he has ‘some very special guests coming’, along with an emoji of a lion – the symbol of Gryffindor.

The livestream will kick off at 8pm GMT (12pm PST) on Veeps, and Felton has set high expectations as he guaranteed it will be ‘like nothing else you’ve ever experienced.’

Tickets for the event start at $10, with a portion of all sales going to The Liv Project, an organisation which helps prevent suicide among young people.