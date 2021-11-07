Harry Potter Cast ‘To Reunite For TV Special’

Alamy

One of the world’s most famous trios could be set to shock fans, as rumours spread of a surprise reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

According to an unnamed source, Warner Bros. may be planning a ‘Friends-style reunion’ involving some of the film’s beloved cast, with the three main stars – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – having been approached about participating in what would be a blockbuster TV event.

The event, which could take place later this month to coincide with events planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, would likely see the trio and other supporting cast members discuss the eight Potter films and their memories from the more than 10 years they spent together on set.

Fans of the Potter films saw Radcliffe, Grint and Watson grow up before their eyes between 2001 and 2011, with the three stars all under the age of 13 when they first began filming.

‘It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite. Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom,’ a source said, per The Mirror. ‘They all have lots of fond memories from their time filming together. Everyone is hopeful it will happen.’

It’s definitely worth taking these rumours with a pinch of salt until anything is confirmed, especially given that Radcliffe earlier this year said he likely wouldn’t be available to attend any commemorative events as a result of his schedule. But with Warner Bros. having successfully convinced the cast of Friends to host their own reunion earlier this year, it seems like a no-brainer for the studio to try and replicate that success with one of the most successful film franchises in history.

It’s not clear whether JK Rowling would be involved in any reunion, with several of the cast, including Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, having spoken out in opposition to her views on trans rights.