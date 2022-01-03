Harry Potter Director Calls For Release Of Original Three-Hour Cut Of The Philosopher’s Stone

Warner Bros. Pictures/Alamy

Director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Chris Columbus, has called for the release of the original film which features 30 minutes of extra footage.

Upon the arrival of the 20th-anniversary reunion for the notorious franchise, Columbus has expressed how much he would like to see the original cut of the 2001 Harry Potter film released.

The original three-hour-long footage was shown to test audiences, however the extra half-an-hour, which included the character of poltergeist Peeves played by Rik Mayall, didn’t quite make the cut to be shown to worldwide audiences.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film even had an ‘Ultimate Edition,’ but this similarly didn’t feature the added 30 minutes or bonus character, who haunts Hogwarts school and is featured in the novels.

Columbus revealed the feedback Philosopher’s Stone first got when it was shown to test audiences, telling The Wrap it had worked out as it did because of ‘a couple of previews’.

He said:

Particularly a Chicago preview where our first cut was a three-hour cut. Parents afterwards said it was too long, the kids said it was too short. I thought, well, the kids presumably have a shorter attention span so this is a good thing.

Subsequently, the footage was shortened by half an hour ahead of its release into cinemas.

Alamy

When asked whether he would like to see the longer cut released, Columbus noted how he would, particularly to ‘put Peeves back into the movie, who was cut from the movie!’.

However, as of yet, there don’t seem to be any plans to release the full version, according to a representative of Warner Bros. Pictures.

In the meantime, you can catch the franchise’s 20-year reunion to magic yourself back to your childhood and reminisce with the cast and crew.